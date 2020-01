UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Maailman talousfoorumin kokoukseen Davosiin

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend the Holocaust Ministerial Conference and Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 17.1.2020 16:12:54 EET | Press release

Foreign Minister Haavisto will represent Finland at the Ministerial Conference of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance in Brussels on 19 January. On the following day, 20 January, the Minister will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council. The Foreign Affairs Council will focus on the Sahel and climate diplomacy.