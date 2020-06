UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto osallistuu EU:n itäisen kumppanuuden ulkoministerikokoukseen

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to attend Eastern Partnership Foreign Ministers' meeting 10.6.2020 12:40:00 EEST | Press release

On 11 June, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend a virtual meeting of Foreign Ministers between the EU and its Eastern Partnership countries. At the meeting, the ministers will discuss the EU’s support to Eastern Partnership countries during the coronavirus pandemic and the future priorities of cooperation. Preparations for the meeting of Heads of State or Government of the Eastern Partnership, to be held on 18 June, will also be on the agenda.