UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto osallistuu Isisin vastaisen koalition ministerikokoukseen Roomassa

MFA: Finland to open an embassy in Doha 22.6.2021 10:13:13 EEST | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs is making preparations to expand and strengthen the network of Finnish missions abroad. A new embassy will be opened in Doha, Qatar. The embassy would commence operations at some point later this year. The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs has informed that the country will establish an embassy in Finland, too.