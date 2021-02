UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto Pietariin

MFA: Finland strengthens its contribution to education in development cooperation 29.1.2021 18:15:00 EET | Press release

Finland strengthens its support for education in developing countries as a donor of the Global Partnership for Education (GPE). At the virtual Educa goes digital event on Friday 29 January, Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari informed that Finland will allocate EUR 25 million to GPE’s next replenishment for 2021-2025.