UM: Ulkoministeri Haavisto vierailee Washingtonissa

MFA: UN Food Systems Summit: Finland as a trailblazer as provider of school meals 23.9.2021 09:56:31 EEST | Press release

The UN Food Systems Summit will be held virtually on 23 September during the UN General Assembly in New York. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö. Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari, in his role as the World Food Programme’s School Meals Champion, will speak at the event on school meals.