UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Haagiin

MFA: Minister Skinnari to lead a Team Finland visit to Toronto 29.11.2019 08:15:00 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will lead an export promotion visit to Toronto, Canada, on 2 December. During his visit, he will attend the opening of the Toronto Office of Business Finland. The Minister will be accompanied by a business delegation representing Finnish expertise in the bioeconomy and circular economy sectors.