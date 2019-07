UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto Länsi-Balkan-kokoukseen Puolaan

MFA: Minister Skinnari at WTO: Trade plays an important role in the attainment of the sustainable development goals 3.7.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

“With several trade disputes going on, it is even more important than before to defend the multilateral rules-based trading system. Poor developing countries are the biggest losers in the face of growing protectionism,” stressed Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari in his statement at a World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva on Wednesday on 3 July.