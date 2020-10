UM: Ulkoministeri Pekka Haavisto vierailee Qatarissa

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto in Afghanistan— pledging conference arrangements on the final stages 27.10.2020 15:36:40 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto paid a two-day visit to Afghanistan on 26–27 October 2020. The main purpose of the visit was to discuss current issues and the 2020 Afghanistan Conference, co-hosted by Finland, the Afghan Government and the United Nations, which will be held in November. “The pledging conference will take place in the middle of a historic peace process. Support from the international community is needed to have a sustainable foundation for the peace process. As one of the co-hosts of the Conference, Finland plays a central role in ensuring that this support will be available,” Haavisto says.