UM: Ulkoministeri Soini Strasbourgiin – Suomi aloittaa Euroopan neuvoston puheenjohtajana

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 16.11.2018 14:15 | Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 19 November. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini.The topics on the meeting agenda will be Ukraine, Central Asia, and Bosnia and Herzegovina. At lunch, foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Yemen. The meeting will close with a joint session of foreign and defence ministers, whose topic of discussion will be security and defence.