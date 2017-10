UM: Ulkoministeri Soini tapaa Liettuan ulkoministerin Linas Linkevičiuksen

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Barents Euro-Arctic Council in Arkhangelsk 17.10.2017 10:22 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 180/201717 October 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Barents Euro-Arctic Council in Arkhangelsk The 16th ministerial meeting of the Barents Euro-Arctic Council (BEAC) will be organised in Arkhangelsk, Russia, on 18–19 October. Finland's delegation to the meeting will be led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The county of Kainuu, which is chairing the Barents Regional Council from 2015 until the end of 2017, and the counties of Lapland, North Ostrobothnia and North Karelia will also be represented at the meeting. Finland stresses that the Barents cooperation is a part of wider Arctic cooperation. In its own region, it plays an important role in, among other things, questions relating to the environment and climate change, such as mitigating black carbon emissions. The meeting of this autumn will mark the end of Russia’s two-year Chairmanship of BEAC, after which the Chairmanship will pass on to Sweden.