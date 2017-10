UM: Ulkoministeri Soini ulkoasiainneuvostoon Luxemburgiin

MFA: Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg 13.10.2017 13:24 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 179/201713 October 2017 Foreign Minister Soini to Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg The EU Foreign Affairs Council will meet in Luxembourg on 16 October. Finland's representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Timo Soini. The topics on the Council’s agenda will be Turkey, Iran, North Korea, and EU policy on human rights. The Foreign Ministers will discuss the situation in Turkey, focusing on the rule of law and human rights in the country as well as on its regional role. In addition, the Foreign Ministers will discuss the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear programme, taking into consideration the most recent positions of the United States regarding the JCPOA , expected to be announced before the FAC convenes. The Foreign Affairs Council will confirm the European commitment to the JCPOA. The Council will also address the recent de