UM: Ulkoministeriö selvitti: Valtaosa venäläisistä suhtautuu Suomeen myönteisesti

Survey of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs: Majority of Russians have a positive attitude towards Finland 12.9.2019 12:00:00 EEST | Press release

In summer 2019, the Finnish Embassy in Moscow and the Finnish Consulate General in St Petersburg commissioned a survey examining what kind of perceptions Russian people have of Finland. The survey was conducted by Levada Market Research, and it was responded by a total of 1,600 people from different parts of Russia.