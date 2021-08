UM: Ulkoministeriö Turun Eurooppa-foorumissa – ulkopoliittiset teemat, EU:n vientipolitiikka ja vapaan liikkuvuuden tulevaisuus keskustelunaiheina

MFA: Ministry for Foreign Affairs at Turku Europe Forum - themes on agenda include foreign policy, EU export policy and future of free mobility 24.8.2021 14:50:56 EEST | Press release

On 25–27 August, the Europe Forum 2021 in Turku will gather Finnish opinion-makers and citizens to discuss Finland's role in Europe. The event will offer a wide range of discussions on the future of the EU and the position of Finland and the EU in the changing world order. During the Forum, the Ministers and public officials of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs will contribute as speakers to events organised by other parties. In addition, on Friday 27 August the Foreign Ministry’s Europe Information will organise a discussion event on the future of an open Europe.