UM: Ulkoministeriön avustusryhmä on poistunut Afganistanista, Suomi onnistui evakuoimaan Kabulista yhteensä 330 henkilöä

MFA: Changes to provision of consular services at Finnish missions abroad 27.8.2021 13:49:18 EEST | Press release

Today, on 27 August 2021, the President of the Republic approved the amendment to the Annex to the Decree of the President of the Republic on the Locations of Finland’s Diplomatic Missions and the Provision of Consular Services in the Foreign Service. The amendment will enter into force at the beginning of October.