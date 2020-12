UM: Ulkoministerit keskustelevat transatlanttisista suhteista sekä EU:n strategisesta autonomiasta

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto attends meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council 3.12.2020 08:53:51 EET | Press release

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will attend the Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe on 3–4 December 2020. The Foreign Ministers of the OSCE participating States will participate in the meeting via video teleconferencing (VTC) under the leadership of Albania, which holds the current OSCE Chairmanship. The meeting aims to decide on appointments of senior OSCE officials and to confirm the Chairmanships for 2023 and 2024.