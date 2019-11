UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto besöker Tanzania

MFA: Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto to visit India 3.11.2019 12:19:47 EET | Tiedote

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto will visit India on 4–6 November. He will meet the Minister of External Affairs of India S. Jaishankar and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. A special item on the agenda is a visit to Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where Haavisto will attend the opening of the new production facility of KONE, visit one of India’s top universities IIT Madras and meet the state’s leaders. The minister’s delegation includes representatives of Finnish companies, universities and civil society organisations.