UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till utrikesrådet i Bryssel

MFA: Minister Skinnari to attend the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development 8.11.2019 09:30:00 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will attend the Nairobi Summit on the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) from 12 to 14 November. The Conference will mark the 25th anniversary of the International Conference on Population and Development held in 1994 in Cairo.