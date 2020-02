UM: Utrikesminister Haavisto till utrikesrådet i Bryssel

MFA: Foreign Minister Haavisto to attend Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels 14.2.2020 14:07:56 EET | Press release

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Brussels on 17 February. Finland’s representative at the meeting will be Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The topics on the agenda will be the EU’s relationship with the African Union and the situation in Libya. In connection with the meeting, Foreign Ministers will also meet the Indian Minister of External Affairs to discuss the preparations for the upcoming EU–India Summit.