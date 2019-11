UM: Utrikesminister Haavistos tal i Paasikivi-samfundet: Värderingarna är kärnan i vår utrikespolitik

MFA: Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Shahid to visit Finland 25.11.2019 08:00:49 EET | Press release

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, Abdulla Shahid, will visit Finland on 28–29 November and meet Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister of Education Li Andersson. The visit will be hosted by Minister Haavisto.