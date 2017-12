UM: Utrikesminister Soini till Strasbourg

MFA: Vice President of International Finance Cooperation to present Finland’s Climate Fund in Helsinki and Vaasa 11.12.2017 11:23 | Tiedote

MINISTRY FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRShttp://formin.finland.fi/english Press release 219/201711 December 2017 Vice President of International Finance Cooperation to present Finland’s Climate Fund in Helsinki and Vaasa Nena Stoiljkovic, Vice President of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which belongs to the World Bank Group, will visit Helsinki and Vaasa from 14 to 15 December in order to present the Climate Fund (Finland-IFC Blended Finance for Climate Program), which was set up by Finland and IFC in October. The aim of the visit is to give an outline of the Fund’s objectives and activities as well as to tell about the opportunities for cooperation that will open up for Finnish companies. Finland will channel EUR 114 million into the Fund and is expected to mobilise investments worth a total of approximately EUR 500 million in renewable and clean energy solutions and other climate projects in developing countries “Asia and Africa will be critical for climate change. In the cooperatio