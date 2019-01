UM: Utrikesministeriet på resemässan: Väl förberedd – tryggare resa

MFA: Getting prepared, travelling safely – Ministry for Foreign Affairs at the Nordic Travel Fair 15.1.2019 13:44 | Tiedote

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs will participate in the Nordic Travel Fair Matka 2019 at the Expo and Convention Centre, Messukeskus Helsinki, from 17 to 20 January 2019. At our stand 6s61, experts on travel safety and healthy travelling will provide you tips and advice on how to prepare for various situations when travelling abroad.