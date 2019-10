UM: Utrikesrådet diskuterar situationen i Syrien

MFA: Foreign Affairs Council meets to discuss the situation in Syria 11.10.2019 15:00:00 EEST | Tiedote

The EU Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) will meet in Luxembourg on 14 October. Finland will be represented by Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. The main theme of the discussions will be the latest developments in the situation in Syria. The meeting will be followed by an informal lunch with Ukraine’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Vadym Prystaiko.