UM: Vahva tuki Afganistanille vuoden 2020 apukonferenssissa

MFA: Ministers Haavisto and Skinnari to co-host 2020 Afghanistan Conference in Geneva 23.11.2020 10:05:17 EET | Press release

Finnish Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto and Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will travel Geneva to lead the 2020 Afghanistan Conference to be held on 23–24 November. Finland has co-organised the conference together with the Afghan Government and the United Nations. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the international ministerial conference will be held virtually from Geneva.