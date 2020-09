UM: Valtioneuvoston ihmisoikeusselonteko etenee: osallistu selonteon verkkokuulemiseen 10.9.

MFA: Foreign ministers meet in Berlin to discuss EU-Russia relations, Turkey and the situation in Belarus 26.8.2020 17:20:11 EEST | Press release

On 27 and 28 August, EU foreign affairs ministers will hold an informal meeting (Gymnich), hosted by the German Presidency of the Council of the EU. Foreign ministers will discuss the EU-Russia relations, Turkey, and the situation in Belarus. They will also have a discussion on the geopolitical impacts of the coronavirus pandemic and the EU's strategic response to them.