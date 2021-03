UM: Vientilupavaatimusta covid-rokotteille ja ainesosille jatketaan

MFA: Finland and Estonia launched a study of their future relations 9.3.2021 10:02:10 EET | Press release

Finland and Estonia have launched a study of the future relations between the two countries and new opportunities for cooperation. The study will be led by former ministers Anne-Mari Virolainen from Finland and Jaak Aaviksoo from Estonia, supported by the Finnish Institute of International Affairs (FIIA) and the Estonian Foreign Policy Institute (EFPI). Prime Ministers Sanna Marin and Kaja Kallas informed about the decision to start the study at their meeting in Helsinki on 19 February 2021.