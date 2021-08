UM: Vihreän ilmastorahaston pääjohtaja Yannick Glemarec vierailee Suomessa

MFA: OSCE Secretary General visits Finland 26.8.2021 10:15:47 EEST | Press release

Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Helga Schmid will visit Helsinki on Friday 27 August at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Pekka Haavisto. Schmid will also have discussions with President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö.