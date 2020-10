UM: Yhdysvaltain kehitysyhteistyöviraston varapääjohtaja Bonnie Glick Suomeen

MFA: Foreign ministers discuss Russia, Latin America and EU’s role in international organisations 9.10.2020 16:44:24 EEST | Press release

The EU Foreign Affairs Council will convene on Monday 12 October in Luxembourg. The main items of discussion on the agenda will be Russia, the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, Latin America and the Caribbean. Over a working lunch, ministers will have a discussion on how the EU and its Member States could jointly intensify their support for the rules-based international system (RBIS).