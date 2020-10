Useita uusia 5G-puhelimia DNA:lle myyntiin – 5G-malleja saa jo lähes kaikilta valmistajilta useissa eri hinnoissa

Several new 5G phones on sale at DNA – almost all manufacturers now offer 5G models at a range of prices 14.10.2020 19:02:57 EEST | Press release

Numerous new 5G phone models have been added to DNA’s offering in September–October. Presales of the OnePlus 8T 5G phone began today in all DNA sales channels. Presales of Sony Xperia 5 II 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T 5G and Mi 10T Pro 5G were also launched during September–October. Actual sales of the Nokia 8.3 5G phone started in early October.