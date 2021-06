Uuden edessä -kappaleella kerätty jo lähes 70 000 euroa – Tuotot lahjoitettiin Punaisen Ristin Nuorten turvataloille

Discussion support needed – Youth Shelters open all summer 21.6.2021 07:15:00 EEST | Press release

Young adults talk about their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic at Digiraati.fi, an event organised by the Finnish Red Cross Youth Shelters and research project ALL-YOUTH. Coping with daily life, distance learning and loneliness provoke discussion. Young people need discussion support quick and easily. The Red Cross Youth Shelters provide support throughout the summer.