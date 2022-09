Uuden helsinkiläisen kerrostalon lämmityksessä ja jäähdytyksessä ei päästetä jouleakaan hukkaan -suomalainen lämpöpumppuosaaminen arvostettiin euroopan kärkeen

A building where not a single joule of energy goes unutilised-finnish heat pump expertise appraised as the best in europe 30.9.2022 00:01:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish energy technology company Oilon and energy company Helen have won the respected The Heat Pump Award in the DecarBuilding series with their mutually developed heat pump solution. The competition, arranged by the European Heat Pump Association EHPA since 2011, rewards most innovative and energy-efficient heat pump projects on the continent. The award was given in Brussels on Wednesday.