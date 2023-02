Uudenmaan Leader-ryhmät jatkavat maaseudun paikallista kehittämistä MMM:n hyväksyttyä ne kaudelle 2023-2027

Uusimaa Leader groups will continue the local development of the countryside as the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has approved them for the period 2023–2027 2.2.2023 12:39:47 EET | Press release

The Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry has approved all four current Leader groups in the Uusimaa region for the funding period 2023–2027. The share of public funding for Uusimaa Leader groups is EUR 14.4 million. Applications for the new season will open in the spring.