Uudet julkiset teokset juhlistavat lukuvuoden alkua kouluissa ja päiväkodissa eri puolilla Helsinkiä

New public art displayed in Helsinki schools and daycare centre 18.8.2022 10:43:34 EEST | Press release

Six new works of art, implemented with the Percent for Art principle, have been completed around the city of Helsinki, in various facilities used by children and young people. Five school buildings now showcase new works by Inka Bell, Karoliina Hellberg, Pertti Kukkonen, Eeva-Leena Eklund and Markus Rissanen. A new daycare centre also houses a piece by Elina Autio.