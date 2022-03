Uusi suora lentoyhteys Yhdysvaltain toiseksi suurimpaan osavaltioon Teksasiin mahdollistaa uutta kasvua suomalaisille yrityksille

Finland publishes its plan for international climate finance: nearly twofold increase in funding 21.3.2022 13:02:20 EET | Press release

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs publishes for the first time its long-term plan for Finland’s international climate finance, extending up to 2026. Finland’s international climate finance will increase nearly twofold during this government term compared to the previous term, and a larger share than before will be allocated to critical climate adaptation measures in developing countries. More attention will be paid to business cooperation as strong investments of the private sector will be needed to achieve the climate objectives.