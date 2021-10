Uusi Yamarin 50 BR – ripaus luksusta kompaktiin kokoluokkaan

New Yamarin 50 BR – a touch of luxury in the compact size class 13.10.2021 10:36:11 EEST | Press release

The new Yamarin 50 Bow Rider is truly versatile boat that is just as good for commuting as it is for fishing and cruising. The typically stylish Yamarin design, comfortable wind protection for passengers, excellent handling and convenient storage space makes this new model a true all-rounder for summer cottages.