Uusi Yamarin 59 SC on monikäyttöinen, tilava sivupulpettivene

Versatile and spacious new side-console model from Yamarin 11.5.2023 11:01:00 EEST | Press release

Yamarin is introducing another new model for the 2023 boating season. The latest addition to the new model range is the spacious, six-metre side console model, Yamarin 59 SC. This practical open boat has an extremely accessible layout and is especially well suited for commuting in the archipelago and along the coast.