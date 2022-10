Uusilla pakotteilla EU kieltää öljynkuljetuksia, lisää vienti- ja tuontirajoituksia sekä puuttuu pakotteiden kiertämiseen

EU’s new sanctions ban some oil transport, add export and import bans and tackle circumvention 7.10.2022 09:46:18 EEST | Press release

On 6 October 2022, the European Union imposed new sanctions on Russia in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The eight package of sanctions will ban transport of Russian oil that exceed a pre-established price cap and add new import and export bans. The new package will extend and specify the already imposed sanctions and include new provisions on their implementation. In addition, the EU introduces a new criterion for the listing of individuals and entities subject to sanctions that will make it possible to add to the list those who facilitate the circumvention of EU sanctions.