Uutta MP 23 -messuilla: MP Motoball -turnaukset päivittäin

Helsinki renews its commitment to health innovation with the Radical Health Festival 11.11.2022

Three years of investments have strengthened Helsinki´s position as a key capital for health innovation. In 2023, the city is innovating again and creating a pan-European health festival where international key players in digital health will come together to create one of the largest health markets across: digital transformation, data fluidity, health and social care integration, mental health, healthy and active ageing, blended care delivery channels, AI, cybersecurity, climate health, innovation and entrepreneurship and precision health.