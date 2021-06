Väestön ikääntyminen ja julkisen velan kasvu nostavat riman korkealle talouspolitiikassa

Finnish economy takes off – but rapid growth just temporary 15.6.2021 11:00:00 EEST | Press release

The Finnish economy will enter a period of brisk growth as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to ease. ‘The economy will grow in the coming years, led particularly by household consumption. Consumers have strong confidence in the economy. Once the COVID situation improves and they can consume more freely, this will give a shot in the arm to the Finnish economy. However, we cannot expect a prolonged period of rapid growth,’ says the Bank of Finland’s Head of Forecasting, Meri Obstbaum. The Bank of Finland has published its forecast for the Finnish economy for the years 2021–2023. The economy will grow 2.9% in 2021 and 3.0% in 2022. However, in 2023, GDP growth will already slow to 1.3%, reflecting the longer-term challenges of an ageing population and weak productivity growth. The pandemic is expected to ease as the vaccination programme progresses. The reduction in uncertainty and recovery in the economy with the help of monetary and fiscal policy will boost the global economy. ‘The recovery