Valkoinen kaari –näyttelyssä kuvataiteilija Perttu Saksa avaa näkymiä esineiden olemuksiin ja kuvanveiston materiaalisuuteen

In the White Arch exhibition, visual artist Perttu Saksa opens up views of the essence of objects and the materiality of sculpting 6.11.2020

Photographer Perttu Saksa (born 1977) is known for his strong and intense photographs that combine visual detail with multi-layered content. His new photo series were inspired by an inheritance from another artist, sculptor Laila Pullinen (1933—2015), and in particular the tools she used. Grinding stones, chisels and plaster casts are posed in Saksa’s images like people in portraits. They are not primarily photographed as illustrating their purpose. Instead, they are portrayed as representing their true essence. In addition to the tools, Saksa has also pointed his camera to more private objects: a wooden crucifix and the dolls that Pullinen found in Porta Portese in Rome. Saksa’s photographs engage in dialogue with Laila Pullinen’s Arctic Afrodite sculpture, two versions of which are displayed in the exhibition.