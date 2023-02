Valtionavustukset kansalaisjärjestöjen Eurooppa-tiedottamiseen vuodelle 2023 myönnetty

Minister Skinnari to lead a trade mission to India 8.2.2023 09:40:58 EET | Press release

Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari will visit New Delhi and Mumbai from 8 to 10 February. The visit aims to promote commercial and economic opportunities between Finland and India. In Mumbai, Minister Skinnari will inaugurate Finland’s new Consulate General. Parts of his programme will be a collaboration with Norway’s Minister of Trade and Industry.