Valtioneuvosto valmistelee ajankohtaisselonteon turvallisuusympäristön muutoksista ulkoministeri Haaviston johdolla

The Government prepares new report on changes in the current security environment, led by Minister for Foreign Affairs Haavisto 17.3.2022 14:06:04 EET | Press release

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a fundamental change has taken place in the security and operating environment of Finland and Europe. The Government has launched the preparation of a report assessing the foreign and security policy environment that has changed and the changing operating and security environment as well as their implications for Finland.