Vantaan Kiinnike ja Rak Oy ja Kopadi Oy yhdistyvät

Vantaan Kiinnike ja Rak Oy aims for growth with the support of Sponsor Capital 1.4.2022 16:00:00 EEST | Press release

In a transaction completed 31 March 2022 Sponsor Capital will become a new majority owner of Vantaan Kiinnike ja Rak Oy (“Van-ki”) to support their future growth plan. The entrepreneurs Aki and Ari Laine will continue in the management of the company with significant minority ownership.