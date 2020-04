Världen efter coronapandemin tema för Gullrandadiskussionerna 2020

Theme of the 2020 Kultaranta Talks – the world after the corona pandemic 1.4.2020 13:05:10 EEST | Press release

Office of the President of the Republic Press Release 11/2020 1 April 2020 The 2020 Kultaranta Talks will exceptionally be held virtually. The talks hosted by President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö will focus on the global impacts of the corona pandemic. More details on dates, participants and practical arrangements will be provided at a later date. The event is organised in partnership with the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE.