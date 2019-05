Varma investoi Elisan pääkonttorin energiaremonttiin - hiilijalanjälki supistuu 40 prosenttia

Strong early year for Varma – return on investments 5.1% 30.4.2019 09:01:04 EEST | Tiedote

Varma’s investments yielded a return of 5.1% (–0.4%), i.e. EUR 2.2 billion, in the first quarter. The market value of investments rose to EUR 45.8 billion (44.0 bn on 1 Jan).