Varma laati ihmisoikeuksien toimintaperiaatteet tukemaan vastuullisuuden kehittämistä

Varma prepares to exclude intermediaries that fund fossil-based energy – the goal is to push the transition to climate-sustainable forms of energy forward 18.11.2022 07:33:42 EET | Press release

Varma Pension Insurance Company is starting to monitor more closely the amount of financing that banks acting as its investment brokers provide to companies that rely on coal and oil in their operations. Through monitoring and possibly negative screening, Varma’s objective is to persuade banks to stop financing polluting forms of energy.