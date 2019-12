Varma mukaan kansainväliseen hiilen alasajoa edistävään aloitteeseen

Sustainable fund that invests in the U.S. developed by Varma to be listed on London Stock Exchange 10.12.2019 08:06:50 EET | Press release

Varma has established an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in the U.S. and takes sustainability criteria broadly into account. The ETF was created jointly with the asset management company Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) and the index investment company Foxberry.