Varma ostaa toimistokiinteistön Helsingin Ruoholahdesta

Stora Enso to be main tenant of Varma’s wooden office building – architectural design competition for Katajanokka site 1.11.2019 09:00:43 EET | Press release

Varma is launching an international, invited architectural design competition for the design of the new wooden office building in Katajanokanlaituri, Helsinki. The office building will be built using renewable natural material, and it will house modern premises for Stora Enso’s new head office. Varma is also planning to include a hotel in the building.