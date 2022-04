Varma teki 300 miljoonan euron sijoituksen vähäpäästöisiin yhtiöihin Japanissa

Varma invests EUR 300 million in low-emission companies in Japan 20.4.2022 09:48:10 EEST | Press release

Pension insurance company Varma has invested EUR 300 million in Japanese companies through its exchange-traded fund (ETF). The low-emission fund, tailor-made for Varma, was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on 8 April 2022. It is the largest-ever responsible investment ETF to be listed in Japan. “We wanted to make an ESG investment that takes sustainability aspects into account also in the Japanese market. This is a systematic continuation of our ESG investments tailored to the US, European and emerging markets. The number of exchange-traded ESG funds in Japan is still rather low,” says Timo Sallinen, Varma’s Head of Listed Securities. The fund invests in approximately 100 large and mid-sized Japanese companies selected according to strict sustainability criteria, with the liquidity of the shares also taken into account. Among the investees are the pharmaceutical company Takeda, the world’s leading manufacturer of heat pumps, Daikin Industries, the conglomerate Hitachi, the automotive