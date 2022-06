Varma teki siemensijoituksen BlackRockin uuteen Pariisin ilmastosopimuksen mukaiseen rahastoon

Our Sustainability Programme’s cornerstone is taking care of pension assets – increasing significance in biodiversity, human rights, and a sustainable value chain 11.5.2022 13:26:03 EEST | Press release

Sustainability is at the core of all Varma's operations. Varma’s responsibility for managing pension assets, and for our customers, employees and shared environment, spans far into the future. Our goal is to be a sustainability pioneer in the pension insurance sector. The development of sustainability is steered by the Sustainability Programme that we have recently updated.