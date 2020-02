Varmalla onnistunut sijoitusvuosi: sijoitukset toivat 12 % tuoton ja asiakashankinta ennätyksellistä

Varma to cut emissions of its housing stock in half by 2023 – some apartment buildings will give up district heating completely 7.2.2020 08:37:21 EET | Press release

Varma will switch to using heat pumps as the heating source for a large part of the properties in its housing stock. Heat pumps and solar panels will be installed in 36 apartment buildings, which means the emissions from Varma’s total housing stock will decrease by an estimated 48% by 2023. In some apartment buildings, geothermal heating will entirely replace district heating.